Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 120,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,959. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

