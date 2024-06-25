Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises 3.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,045. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

