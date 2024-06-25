Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 492,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

