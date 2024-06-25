Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
