Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,034,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $537.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.