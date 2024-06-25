Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2 %

Snowflake stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.10. 3,517,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,928. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

