Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 955,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,354. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

