Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $213.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,127. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

