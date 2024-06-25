Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 759,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,156,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 3,705,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,972,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

