Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE WMT traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. 8,125,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,050,010. The company has a market capitalization of $538.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.