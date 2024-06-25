Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 203,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MDYG traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 196,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,398. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

