Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,323. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.