Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.15. 262,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,096. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

