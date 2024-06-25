Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 822 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 766,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.