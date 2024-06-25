Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,779. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

