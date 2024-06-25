Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $671.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,106. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $289.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

