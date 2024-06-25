Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.64. 1,531,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,493. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

