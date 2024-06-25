Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys 343 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American International Group by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 421,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.29. 3,559,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

