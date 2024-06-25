Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.73. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

