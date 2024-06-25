Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $303.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

V opened at $276.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

