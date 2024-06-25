VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.08 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $91.08 million and $7,933.79 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,601,162 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,597,010.47387382. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.182757 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,737.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

