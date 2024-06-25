Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Veralto worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

