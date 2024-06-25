Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.65. 1,588,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

