Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 349.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. 1,327,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

