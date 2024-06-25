Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Axiom Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $268.35. 526,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.