Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Cut by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,976. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

