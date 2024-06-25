Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 350,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,867. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

