Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 10th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 983,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,904. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

