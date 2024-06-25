Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 320,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 370,682 shares.The stock last traded at $68.54 and had previously closed at $68.75.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
