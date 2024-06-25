Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 320,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 370,682 shares.The stock last traded at $68.54 and had previously closed at $68.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

