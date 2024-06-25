Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 14.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

