Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
VGT traded down $10.72 on Monday, hitting $567.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
