Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.73. 1,317,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,356. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

