Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000.

VYM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.32. 248,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

