Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 187,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 373,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

