Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. 1,872,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,371. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

