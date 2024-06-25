Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

