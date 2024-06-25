Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.24. 498,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.