Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $893,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $176.75. 61,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,114. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.