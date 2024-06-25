Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 777,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,276,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

