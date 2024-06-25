UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $9.93 or 0.00016155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 0% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and $6.55 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.92491033 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

