United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,470. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

