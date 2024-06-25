Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMI traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

