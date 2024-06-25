Unison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,017,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

VLO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. 150,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.