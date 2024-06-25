Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 238,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,451. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

