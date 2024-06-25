Unison Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 2.3 %

Radius Recycling stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

