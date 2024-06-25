Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,826 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.