Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

