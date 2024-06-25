Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

NYSE COF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 65,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

