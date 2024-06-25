UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.800-7.160 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock worth $4,094,682. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

