UniBot Price Down 13.4% This Week (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. UniBot has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be bought for $8.10 or 0.00013083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.31326895 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,759,395.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars.

