Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.200-26.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 26.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average is $465.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

